Gladys Small, 90, of Vineyard Haven died at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Thursday morning, August 30, 2018.

A graveside service in Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road in Vineyard Haven, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 11 am, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Leo Christian. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and updated information.