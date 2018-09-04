Davis, DeVries win in primary races

George Davis will face off against unenrolled candidate Anthony Piland in the Nov. 4 general election for Dukes County clerk of courts.

In a vote of 2,730-1,260, Davis won handily over Charles Morano, an Edgartown defense attorney. From tiny Gosnold to Oak Bluffs, Davis was victorious in ever Dukes County town.

“I want to thank the voters of Dukes County for giving me the victory,” Davis told The Times. “It’s a team effort.”

Davis, 64, has practiced law for 31 years and has lived on the Vineyard full-time since 1997. His general practice specializes in civil litigation and administrative law. Morano, 68, has been in law practice for 41 years specializing mostly in criminal law. He’s been on the Island since 1996.

He thanked his wife and his campaign team.

“It’s been a long, hard slog,” Davis said of the campaign.

Davis thanked Morano for running good campaign. “[Morano] made me a better candidate, the best candidate I can be,” Davis said.

Morano could not be immediately reached for comment.

The results are based on what campaign workers reported to Davis and confirmed by some of the results received, thus far, from town clerks. In Tisbury, for example, Davis defeated Morano by a 3-to-1 margin with 660 votes to 217 for Morano.

There is no Republican candidate.

Meanwhile, in the other Dukes County race of interest, Daphne DeVries defeated Gail Barmakian for register of probate by a 2210-1636 margin. It was her hometown of Edgartown that carried DeVries to victory. She defeated Barmakian 576-238. Barmakian won in Aquinnah and by slight margins in Chilmark, two votes, and Gosnold, one vote, but in Oak Bluffs, where she is chairman of the board of selectmen, she tied DeVries 503-503.

Neither candidate could be reached for comment Tuesday night.