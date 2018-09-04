Legendary Vineyarder Trina Kingsbury dies at 74

Artist and woodswoman Trina Kingsbury died at her home on Tea Lane in Chilmark Friday. She was 74.

The daughter of late Gertrude and Craig Kingsbury, Trina Kingsbury was as notorious for her bar fighting as she was renowned for her lumberjacking skills.

“Trina was always one of my stars,” said Clarence “Trip” Barnes, who says he started the woodsman competition at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair. “The crowd would go nuts. She was always the favorite at the fair.”

This was in part due to her charisma and in part her sheer skill at ax throwing. “She never missed,” he said.

Karston Larson recalled watching her in an ax felling competition one year at the fair where the goal was to drop a faux tree onto a pin target.

“Everybody’s sittin’ there whacking,” he said. “The guys all finish and they all miss it by quite a bit. You know, some of them get close. Trina she’d cut — she must have been there another 15 minutes. She’d stop and catch her breath and whack at it a few more times. The whole time she’s like sizing it up — looking, looking, looking — she kept whacking on it, whacking on it. Finally she hit that thing and it just barely moved.”

Larson recalled she cried out “it’s gonna go!”

“And she whacked it again and damned if she didn’t drive the pin right into the ground. She hit it so perfect. I’ll never forget that as long as I live.”

Albert O. Fischer, a friend of Kingsbury, remembered her fondly.

“I’ve known Trina all my life,” he said. “I used to help butcher farm animals with her father, Craig Kingsbury. She had a very kind and generous side to her.”

Fischer noted Kingsbury had a deep love of animals.

“We would talk on the phone often about things in nature, things we’ve seen,” he said. “When my youngest daughter was born four days before Christmas…when we came home from the hospital, Trina had put a little Christmas tree in our house with baked goods.”

“I always saw Trina underneath that exterior and that point-in-your-face attitude as a very, very sensitive woman,” Doug Seward, another family friend, said. “I think she was the type of person who was living outside the norm and never really wanted to live inside the norm… But there was, I always felt, a kind of soft side of her. It wouldn’t come out very often but it would. Trina was the kind of person, if she wanted you to be a friend, you were going to be a friend.”