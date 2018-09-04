Romayne Marie Kazlauskas Maciel

Romayne Marie (Nadolny) Kazlauskas Maciel, 76, died, and went to be with her Lord, on Sept. 1, 2018. She was lovingly known by her family and friends as “Romy.”

She was born in Duryea, PA on August 2, 1942, and later moved to Waterbury, Conn., where she attended Waterbury Catholic High School. She continued her education at Waterbury School of Nursing, and graduated first in her class. Romayne worked at Waterbury Hospital, and was also private-duty nurse.

After summering on Martha’s Vineyard since 1972, Romy and her family moved to the Island full-time in 1986.

Romy was employed by Dr. Peter Strock as a dental surgical assistant. She later worked for John von Mehren, and was also employed by the Edmond G. Coogan Law Office. She was a notary public, and with her exquisite handwriting and calligraphy, was hired to write wedding invitations and other announcements.

On Oct. 26, 1996, Romayne married Gerald F. Maciel Sr. They moved to East Falmouth in 2005.

Romy was a very creative person, winning many awards for her beautiful cross-stitch projects. You could always find her in her yard, barefoot, tending to her many plants and flowers. Romy was beautiful inside and out and was a loving and caring mother, wife, and person.

She was predeceased by her mother, Helen (Gorchienski) Nadolny, her niece, Helen French-Mellon, and cousins Catherine Gorchinsky and John Jasnoski, her beloved black Lab Sydney, and her cat Mimi. She is survived by her husband of almost 22 years, Gerald F. Maciel Sr., her son Peter A. Kazlauskas Jr., his wife Kristy and their children, Alexis and Peter III of East Falmouth, her daughter Amy C. Kazlauskas and her husband Christopher Thurber of Vineyard Haven, her daughter Kristen and her partner Sue Hallock of Danbury, Conn., Gerald’s children and their spouses, sister Lorraine French and husband Willard of Watertown, Conn., her nieces and nephews, her many family members, friends, and all those who were lucky enough to have known her. She also leaves behind her beloved yellow Labrador, Rowan.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven, on Friday, Sept. 7, at 11 am. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.