Tomato and Basil Strata is a home run on a summer day

This summer favorite, Tomato & Basil Strata courtesy of Sarah Waldman, is perfect for brunch or a picnic lunch, served with a green salad and berries. You could also serve it with a beach dinner. If it’s easier, you can assemble the strata ahead of time and then cook it when your kitchen has cooled off.

The classic combination of tomatoes, basil, and rich Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese (similar to cheddar, a nutty and somewhat sweet hard cheese) is a home run.

Tomato-Basil Strata

Serves 8 to 10

1 yellow onion cut into thin ribbons

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

8 cups cubed French or Italian bread cut into 1-inch chunks

6 ounces coarsely grated Kerrygold® Dubliner Cheese (2 cups)

3 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, roughly torn

8 large eggs

2 3/4 cups milk

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Cook the onion in the butter over medium-high heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook for another 7 to 10 minutes, until the vegetables are soft and starting to caramelize. Now build the strata in layers. Butter a 3-quart gratin dish or other ceramic baking dish. Start with the bread — spread 1/2 of the cubes in the bottom of the dish, top with 1/2 of the vegetables mixture and 1/2 of the cheese. Repeat the layering with remaining bread, vegetables, cheese, and top with torn basil.

Next, whisk the eggs, milk, mustard, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl and pour it evenly over the strata. Cover with foil and chill the strata for at least 8 hours or up to a day.

Before baking, let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes while preheating the oven to 350°F.

Bake strata, uncovered, in the middle of the oven until puffed, golden brown, and cooked through, about 35 to 45 minutes. Let it stand 5 minutes before serving.