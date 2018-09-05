Another Vineyard veterans vacation

The Martha’s Vineyard Seacoast Defence Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is once again hosting a veteran for an all-expenses-paid Vineyard Veterans Vacation, according to a press release from the DAR.

Colonel Dinah F. Olagbegi will be the fourth veteran the chapter has hosted. The DAR is a 127-year-old organization that seeks to preserve history and encourage patriotism in America.

The colonel will arrive on Sept. 10 at the Vineyard Haven terminal at 4:30 pm. All members of the community are invited to come to the terminal to participate in her welcome committee.

She is a 33-year decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, and served three tours of duty in Iraq. She is also a mother and grandmother. Colonel Olagbegi is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration with a focus in marketing.

This vacation is made possible by chapter members in the Island community and various supportive businesses. Members have donated a house for the week, gift cards for dinners and shopping, activities, and a rental car. In the past, some excursions donated by DAR members included fishing trips and Island tours.