Bridge Results

The Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on August 27 had 10 tables in play for a club championship game. Finishing in first place overall were Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards, followed by Diane Drake and Bari Boyer in second, Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in third, Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in fourth, Cindy Dennehy and Penny Guest in fifth, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in sixth place. Also earning points for finishing in their direction were Vicky Bologna and Jane Haley, Sergio Dechiara and Judy Spruance, and Gerry Averill and Diana Dozier.

The August 28 game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven had eight tables in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell, followed by Bari Boyer and Carol Whitmarsh in second, and Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal in third. In the East-West direction, Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer finished first, followed by Story Osborn and Michael Lindheimer in second, and Brooks Robards and Jim Kaplan in third.

At the August 30 game of the Island Bridge Club, 11 pairs competed. Tied for first place were Carol Whitmarsh, playing with Bari Boyer, and Dave Donald, playing with Rich Colter. Third place went to Audrey Egger and Barbara Besse, followed by Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell.

And at the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, August 25, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Joan Perrine and Patsy McCornack finished first, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Deirdre Ling in second, and Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in third. In the East-West direction, Millie Henderson and Yvonne Bauer finished first, followed by Barbara Alleyne and Trudy Ulmer in second, and Tillie Foster and Emily Robertson in third.