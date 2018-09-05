Chilmark: Changing times as new season arrives

The hardest part of this time of year is losing light and sundown creeping to an earlier and earlier time, evening walks cut short by being mosquito-mindful now that West Nile has been detected, and adjusting to the change in hours at our seasonal mainstays. Besides last week’s heat, it was still a delight to feel the shift from full summer to shoulder season begin. Everyone breathes a collective sigh upon greeting one another. So glad the Chilmark Flea has been having good crowds, the end of the Yard’s season playing to full houses, and Menemsha continuing as an all-day destination.

Condolences to the family and friends of the remarkable Trina Kingsbury, who passed away on August 31 at age 74.

Kudos to all the workers out in the worst heat who finished up the new playground for the Chilmark School. And welcome to all the new kindergartners, new students, and their families. Welcome back to all the teachers and staff who make Chilmark School a heart of our community, always wish I’d been so lucky.

Sig Van Raan reports that on the final Sunday softball games of the season, longstanding players including former pitcher Peter Halperin and team photographer Peter Simon showed up. One of Ed Edgar’s 300-foot pop-up foul balls almost landed in a car rooftop kayak. In a game punctuated by bad hops, errant throws, lost in the sun fly balls, and the occasional brilliant fielding play, the pitching duo of Tony Horowitz and Caleb Caldwell threw a bagel (softball parlance for a shutout), 14-0 over Hans Solmssen’s team. Wives, a daughter, and grandkids cheered on the game. Sig Van Raan’s son, Jackson, played his first game in two years after eight months abroad. Great fun was had during a high-spirited morning as players bid one another farewell under a sunny September sky. Pasture Field will remain a field of dreams in wait for the 2019 summer softball season. Until then, here’s wishing all players a wonderful year.

New hours have started at the Chilmark Store, open daily 7 am to 3 pm and Saturdays until 5 pm; the Galley is open 11 am to 3 pm daily, and Saturdays until 8 pm; Menemsha Market is open 8 am to 5 pm “or so.” Larsen’s Fish Market remains open daily from 9 am to 7 pm, and Menemsha Fish Market remains open daily from 9 am to 7:30/8 pm. The Beach Plum Inn continues to serve breakfast daily from 8 to 10:30 am through Oct. 20. The Chilmark Tavern is open Thursdays to Mondays, and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, dinner from 5:30 pm. The Home Port is open Thursdays to Mondays, Backdoor from noon to 8 pm, and dining from 5 to 9 pm through Friday, Oct. 5.

Chilmark Chocolates reopens Thursday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 30, 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.

IGI is always looking for volunteers to help glean. You can make friends, spend physical time outdoors and take home fresh produce; learn more at igimv.org.

The Chilmark Flea runs Saturdays through Sept. 29 from 10 am to 2 pm, but double-check this, as there need to be enough vendors participating, last I heard.

I want to apologize that I misinformed everyone about the library Saturday matinees, which have not yet started but will do so in October, so really a case of don’t believe everything you read online (has since been updated on said website).

The Chilmark Library Wednesdays at 5 pm continues on Sept. 5, from 5 to 6:30 pm when Adam Moore and Kristen Fauteux of Sheriff’s Meadow offer a multimedia presentation to guide you through the history and landscape at Quansoo Farm. On Sept. 12, Daniel Aaron presents “Astrology: The Art and Science of Vibrant Thriving.” Aaron teaches at Omega and Esalen Institutes, and is the founder of Radiantly Alive center in Bali. Seasonal Chilmark resident, poet, dancer, and folklorist Leslie Prosterman will lead two poetry workshops on poetic ecologies, Saturdays Sept. 8 and 22, from 2 to 4 pm. The library weekly knitting group meets Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 pm; bring your own supplies and projects. Stories with Rizwan continue Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30 am. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org or 508-645-3360.

Join Christine Conrad for her exhibit opening at the M.V. Saving Bank on Friday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 6 pm.

Please help spread the word to men in your lives, ages 20 and up, there’s a free community Prostate Education seminar with free screenings being held at the M.V. Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 15. Just meet in the lobby at 1 pm. Learn more from the sponsoring organization at admetech.org.

Have a great week.