Edgartown: Full Fall calendar ahead

Happy September. Summer rat that I am, I can’t wait to see this one far in the rear view. It’s been challenging in oh so many ways, and I’m looking forward to a crisp, shiny, new fall season. Bring it on.

“For All the Saints,” a historical pageant of the Federated Church, is being brought back for encore performances Saturday evening, Sept. 8, at 7 pm, and again on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 9, at 3 pm. Written and produced by local historian and dramatist E. St. John Villard, this story uses the actual words and events in the lives of Islanders to bring alive the history of both the Vineyard and the Federated Church. The show includes many pieces of appropriate period music, sung by the cast and the Federated Church Choir, under the direction of Peter R. Boak, minister of music for the Federated Church. Originally produced last year to celebrate the 375th anniversary of the Federated Church, the performances will take place at the 1828 Meetinghouse, 45 South Summer St., in Edgartown. All are welcome. This is a free event, but there will be a goodwill offering to support the preservation of the 1828 Meetinghouse. For more information, call 508-627-4421 or email officefederatedchurchmv@gmail.com.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Kathryn Vieira and Mike Poirier on Sept. 3, Alison Enos on Sept. 4, Kathy Pogue on Sept. 5, and Sarah Parece on Sept. 6.

Congratulations to all the candidates who have been campaigning for local positions over the past several months. As I write this, I don’t know the results yet of the primary on Tuesday. I can say from experience, running for any position takes guts. It’s scary and stressful, and regardless of the results, folks will be able to breathe a little easier come Wednesday morning. On to November.

The AdMeTech Foundation, in collaboration with MV NAACP and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, is offering education and screenings for members of our male community for prostate cancer at the hospital at 1 pm on Sept. 15. Meet in the hospital lobby to learn more about this disease.

Come to the Edgartown School Open House/Potluck Dinner on Sept. 12. Dinner, garden tours, and the health fair will be from 6 until 7 pm, followed by an Open House of the rest of the school until 8 pm. This is a great time for families to get together, see all we have to offer, visit classrooms, and meet teachers.

Hey, I’m just putting this out there now so you can mark your calendars. The date of the annual Edgartown School eighth grade auction has been changed. This year, we’ve decided to move it to the fall, for a number of reasons. It will be on Oct. 19 at the Loft in Oak Bluffs.This is always a fun evening for a great cause, so mark those calendars now, and I’ll have more details for you soon.

This is it for this week. Very slow news, and I’m behind my deadline, for pretty much everything at the moment it seems. I’ve got to do some last-minute work for classes this week. And probably have a crazy dream or two about school starting tomorrow morning. I already had one last week. I wonder if the kids realize that we teachers get nervous too? Can’t wait to see all the smiling faces tomorrow. Cheers.