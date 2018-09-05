Four injured in training mishap

Four Coast Guard crew members were injured when two U.S. Coast Guard tactical boats collided Wednesday at approximately 1:30 pm off Falmouth during a tactical training evolution, according to a press release.

The 29-foot tactical boat crews were involved in maneuvers and training when they collided in Buzzards Bay, the Guard sais. Both boats returned to Station Woods Hole under their own power to meet with Falmouth Emergency Medical Services, who transported the injured to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation.

The injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

“The safety of our crew is a top priority and we are grateful the injuries were not more serious,” said Lt. Cmdr. Anna Hart, commanding officer of the Maritime Safety and Security Team Cape Cod. “While high-speed and tactical maneuvers are normal operations for our skilled team, we will take the lessons learned today and apply them in our future evolutions.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation.