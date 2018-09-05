A Gallery brings contemporary art to new location

Contemporary art has found a home in West Tisbury this year with the relocation of A Gallery to State Road. A visit to the log cabin–housed gallery always promises surprises, with a collection that features painting, drawing, photography, and mixed-media work in a variety of unique styles.

Currently the gallery is featuring the work of three Island painters — Alejandro Carreño, Billy Hoff, and Jack Yuen. Born and raised in Cuba, Carreño’s work exhibits the color and vitality of his native land and the Dominican Republic, which he visits annually. The artist’s style is reminiscent of Picasso’s cubist paintings, and often features musicians, nudes, the ocean, and, sometimes an unexpected element or two making up an allegory of sorts.

Jack Yuen also favors bright colors, but his look is entirely up to the moment — featuring graffiti art, fantasy elements, and unusual color choices. Yuen, an MVRHS grad who is currently studying art and design at the Rhode Island School of Design, is showing his mixed-media work at A Gallery for the first time this year.

Billy Hoff works with a much more subdued palette and a somewhat blurred, dreamlike style. He describes his paintings as “ambiguous narratives,” and there’s often a mysterious quality to his images of figures inhabiting mysterious landscapes.

Works by a number of other A Gallery artists currently on display include a wonderful new large-scale fishing boat painting by Rez Williams, a colorful tapestry of a lichen-colored boulder by Julia Mitchell, and a very interesting graphite drawing by James Langlois called “Homage.” The image shows a smiling woman in 1950s attire posed beneath a trio of security cameras, combining the innocent with the vaguely sinister.

Two large three-dimensional pieces by Chioke Morais literally jump out at the visitor upon first entering the gallery. The mixed-media works are titled “Guest Check” and “Kitchen Check,” and are pop art–influenced representations of those common restaurant items blown up to huge proportions. Morais’ work is a good example of the risk-taking nature of A Gallery owner Tanya Augoustinos.

The “New Paintings” show will hang through Sept. 14 at A Gallery, 510 State Rd., West Tisbury.