Martha’s Vineyard Court Report August 27-31

August 27, 2018

Julio Cesar Brito, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/8/95, OUI-liquor or .08%, no inspection sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

Donald Clancy Jr., Quincy; DOB 5/13/67, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a person over 60 and/or disabled, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Donald Clancy Jr., Quincy; DOB 5/13/67, assault and battery on a person over 60 and/or disabled: continued to pretrial conference.

Jose C. Dias, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/20/74, failure to stop/yield: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Nikola Dragicevic, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/26/93, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Brandon M. Francis, Edgartown; DOB 11/22/91, disorderly conduct: guilty, must pay $75 fine.

Aleksandar Koprivica, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/4/97, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Tammy J. Small, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/31/71, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Carolyn Margaret Stotz, Framingham; DOB 10/20/62, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

August 30, 2018

Caleb M. Bernstein, Revere; DOB 12/25/83, shoplifting by asportation, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Caleb M. Bernstein, Revere; DOB 12/25/83, trespassing, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Kira K. Choate, Chilmark; DOB 11/21/84, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Maryann E. McGrath, New Albany, Ohio; DOB 3/19/65, larceny under $1,200, two additional charges of larceny under $1,200, shoplifting by concealing merchandise: continued to pretrial conference.

Scott J. Stewardson, Milford; DOB 12/17/90, marked lanes violation, no inspection sticker, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Leeann Yeddo, Tisbury; DOB 3/15/63, disorderly conduct, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

August 31, 2018

Mallorey Anne Blake, Quincy; DOB 6/16/91, assault and battery: six months pretrial probation with no abuse to alleged victim.

Thomas Grimm, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/6/90, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Thomas Grimm, West Tisbury; DOB 12/6/90, assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael J. Murphy, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/11/52, breaking and entering a building for misdemeanor: guilty, filed.