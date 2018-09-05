A milestone worthy of a prize?

To the Editor:



We are rapidly approaching the moment when an SSA ferry reservation will reach 9’s across all seven digits.

I think the reservation issued as number 9,999,999 should be celebrated as an indication of persistence and reliability — what keeps us going as an Island-based community.

Perhaps a prize could be given to both the purchaser and the seller, both to the SSA employee applying that number of 9’s and the SSA customer who receives it.



A perhaps fitting prize is one where the winners cross the Sound to claim it, such as at a bed and breakfast on the Island or on the Cape.

Doug Goldsmith

Chilmark