Museum expands its footprint in Vineyard Haven

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum has purchased two parcels within a golf shot of its new home in Vineyard Haven.

According to county real estate transactions, the museum completed the purchase of 200 Skiff Ave. for $425,000. Town records show that 212 Skiff Ave. was purchased for $1.1 million in June.

The properties will be used as office, meeting, and storage space for the museum, Katy Fuller, operations manager, wrote in an email to The Times.

Earlier this week, the museum closed its Edgartown location to get ready for what it expects will be a soft opening of the Vineyard Haven location in late 2018, she wrote. That would be completion of the first phase of renovations to the former 1895 Marine Hospital.

“A second phase will include additional exhibition and collection storage spaces,” she wrote. “Until this master plan is complete, the museum was in need of additional space to store its existing collection, and had a desire to move office spaces out of the 1895 Marine Hospital to create more exhibit and public spaces for visitors to enjoy.”

In an email to supporters Tuesday, Phil Wallis, executive director of the museum, wrote, “Today, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum closes its doors to prepare for our vitally needed move into a larger home in the 1895 Marine Hospital in Vineyard Haven. But this is not goodbye to our historic home in Edgartown! We are in the process of restoring, repurposing, and enlivening the very heart of our original site — and of the colonial village itself: the Cooke House and its surrounding gardens. Many families have already stepped forward to ensure this property is protected forever, creating an enduring legacy of place for generations of families right in the heart of Edgartown.”