MVRHS harriers run past Monomoy in season opener.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls and boys cross-country teams ran to opening-day victories over Monomoy Regional of Harwich in their Cape and Island League debut on a hot Tuesday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

Catherine Cherry took the lead from the opening horn, and won going away in 21:27 to pace the Vineyard girls in a 16-45 victory. The Vineyarders swept the top four spots, with Amber Cuthbert placing second in 23:08, Wren Christy (23:14) third, and Eloise Christy (23:33) fourth. Caroline Duok was first for Monomoy and fifth overall, crossing the line in 25:30. Margaret Sykes earned the remaining Vineyard points by finishing sixth in 26:11.

The Vineyard boys topped the Sharks 17-45. Peter Burke claimed the top spot in 18:08, followed by Isaac Richards (18:19), Owen Porterfield (18:33), and Monomoy’s Steven Young (18:44).

Kieran Karabees, running with the Vineyard harriers for the first time in two years, grabbed fifth place in 19:24, and Zach Utz (19:33) was sixth.

Next up is the 12th annual Vineyard Invitational on Saturday. More than 25 schools and 700 athletes will compete at MVRHS. The freshmen race gets underway at 11 am, followed by JV girls at 11:30, JV boys at 12:15, varsity girls at 12:45, and varsity boys at 1:15.