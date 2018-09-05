‘For All the Saints’ encore performance

“For All the Saints,” a historical pageant of the Federated Church, is being brought back for encore performances Saturday evening, Sept. 8, at 7 pm, and again on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 9, at 3 pm. Written and produced by local historian and dramatist E. St. John Villard, this story uses the actual words and events in the lives of Islanders to bring alive the history of both the Vineyard and the Federated Church. The show includes many pieces of appropriate period music, sung by the cast and the Federated Church Choir, under the direction of Peter R. Boak, minister of music for the Federated Church.

Originally produced last year to celebrate the 375th anniversary of the Federated Church, the performances will take place at the 1828 Meetinghouse, 45 South Summer St., in Edgartown.

All are welcome. This is a free event, but there will be a goodwill offering to support the preservation of the 1828 Meetinghouse.

For more information call 508-627-4421, or email officefederatedchurchmv@gmail.com.