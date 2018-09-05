Tisbury firefighters test new nozzles

Tisbury firefighters drilled at the Tashmoo overlook Tuesday night with new, stubbier nozzles for their fire hoses, in preparation for an incoming engine that will be fitted with the different nozzles. While the shorter nozzles shoot a lesser volume of water than the nozzles the department currently employs, Assistant Fire Chief Joe Tierney said the smaller size will allow for greater firefighter maneuverability when combating a blaze inside a structure. The department intends to retain some of the longer nozzles to shower fires from a distance, he said.