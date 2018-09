The town of Tisbury has received a $129,000 state grant for dredging, according to an email from town administrator Jay Grande.

The announcement comes as the town is working out the final details of a contract with Edgartown to perform dredging of the channel at Lake Tashmoo. Grande wrote that he expects that agreement to be considered by selectmen at a meeting at 6:30 pm Thursday.

The Tashmoo dredging has been a topic of criticism, as the town allowed a permit for the dredging to lapse.