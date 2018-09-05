Tourneys shouldn’t kill fish people don’t eat

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Derby and Nantucket Inshore Classic both are about to start, and it’s hard to believe that false albacore are still on their kill list, as no one eats them. I’ve never met anyone ever that kept a false albacore on purpose to eat. My friend who was a sushi chef from Japan told me there was only a tiny piece near the backbone that was good for sashimi.

These tournaments have now added size limits, and the Derby now only lets you kill three fish. I was on the tournament committee on Nantucket for seven years, and any of these limit rules I caused over the years, but could not get it to be catch and release only. The only reason they have any limits is because they know I’m right that no one eats them. I sent a Letter to the Editor of The Fisherman magazine last year about false albacore, but he didn’t want to print it because he knew a few people who tried to eat it … even though he admitted that he had never tried it. That sort of shows you how hard it is to make things change.

These events raise money for kids’ scholarships. Nantucket committee members told me it was good for the tournament having albies. Teaching kids to throw fish in the trash needs to end.

Dave Beaumont

Nantucket