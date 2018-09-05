Vineyard Wind wants to hear from the public

On Sept. 4, Vineyard Wind announced that it has submitted a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Report to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) office regarding a large-scale wind project, according to a press release from Vineyard Wind.

The project will consist of building an 800-megawatt wind farm 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. The project was selected and approved by the Baker-Polito administration in May, and the plan is to start site construction in 2019 and be fully operational by 2021.

The latest report, which became a requirement after the selection, will allow for input from the public regarding the first U.S. large-scale offshore wind farm.

Additional data incorporated in the report will improve and refine the project plans based off continued dialogue with stakeholders including Cape and Island residents, state and federal agencies, and a multitude of advocacy groups including environmental groups, fishermen, and natural resource regulatory agencies, according to the release.

Vineyard Wind plans on eliminating 1,630,000 tons of CO2 production annually, roughly equivalent to taking 325,000 cars off the road, according to the report.

The report contains information such as job production and mentoring opportunities, marine surveys and impact reports, and analysis of special or sensitive marine habitats.

During the environmental report public comment period, Vineyard Wind will be available to discuss details regarding the project, and encourages people to voice their opinions and ideas on the project. Contact Vineyard Wind at 508-717-8964 to ask questions or speak directly to a representative.

Those who are interested in the report and wish to submit an official public comment can view the document here.

Public comment to the report should be submitted by Oct. 5 to purvi.patel@massmail.state.ma.us.