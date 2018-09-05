Woodpecker Breakfast

By Mary Beth Norton

Last summer,

Marauding raccoons

Took the suet, the feeder,

And the hook from which they hung

Away to their lair … somewhere.

This summer,

I have thwarted them.

I bought a new hook to hang from the same tree limb.

I bring the new suet feeder in each night

(if I remember).

(The marauders have not yet found it

when I do not.)

And each morning, like today,

The downy woodpeckers await its return

With anticipation.

Before I go back inside

They are there: three or four,

Crawling along the tree

Like giant flying bugs,

Pecking, fighting,

Sometimes even agreeing

To share.

Last week

I saw a downy on each side

And a chickadee hanging from

The bottom.

The downies must have been sibs,

And chickadees are bold;

Otherwise, how could that have happened?

When I leave my summer home,

How long will they hang out,

Waiting,

For their morning breakfast

Before they give up?

‘Tis a long time

Till next June.

Mary Beth Norton, who lives year-round in Ithaca, N.Y., first visited the Island in 1975, and has been a summer resident since 1990.