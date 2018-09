The town of Tisbury has scheduled its interview and public forum with police chief candidate Mark Saloio — the lone finalist for the job. The town has scheduled his public interview and public forum for Thursday, Sept. 13, at 6 pm at the Emergency Services Facility according to an email issued by the town.

Saloio lives in Brimfield and is a police lieutenant in Sturbridge.

Selectmen had originally set a date for a week later for the interview and forum.