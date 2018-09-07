SSA construction to resume in Woods Hole

Construction is about to begin again at the Woods Hole terminal for the Steamship Authority, according to an update written by the project manager Bill Cloutier and distributed by spokesman Sean Driscoll.

“The contractors will begin to mobilize Monday, Sept. 10, when we expect two barges to arrive on site and Jay Cashman Inc. will begin removing the old sheet pile bulkhead for the wharf,” the email states. “Lawrence Lynch Corp. will start removing the stockpiled preload material on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, temporary tents erected in Woods Hole to protect commuters and travelers from the elements will be replaced with a more permanent canopy structure. According to the email, that contract was awarded to a Sagamore Beach company and will be installed after Columbus Day.

The Robert B. Our Co. of Harwich has been awarded the contract to move the ferry sewage pump-out system to the employee parking lot, which is above the floodplain, the email states. The discharge line will be connected to the town of Falmouth’s forced-main sewage line.