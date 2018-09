The following trips departing or arriving in Oak Bluffs have been diverted to Vineyard Haven.

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 6:30AM

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 7:30AM

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 8:35AM

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 9:50AM

There is a “mechanical issue with the transfer bridge at Oak Bluffs,” Sean Driscoll, a spokesman for the SSA, told The Times.

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367