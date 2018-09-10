Cross-Country Invitational puts high school sports season into high gear

1 of 13

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) cross-country team played host on Saturday to an army of visiting runners and their supporters at the 11th annual Vineyard Cross-Country Invitational meet. Over 700 runners from 26 southern New England high schools competed in freshmen, junior varsity, and varsity races on the home team’s course under ideal fall-like conditions. When the dust settled, winners in six individual and team categories were decided.

MVRHS’ Peter Burke (17:04:32) and co-captain Catherine Cherry (20:09:82) were the top finishers in the boys and girls varsity categories respectively, with Burke taking 11th place and Cherry 15th. The varsity boys race drew impressive times from Shane Henderson (16:07:38) of Old Saybrook, and Imanuel Fernandez (16:08:76) of Brockton, who finished first and second respectively.

The top JV boy was Joseph Bonneau (19:41:68), in 16th place. The fastest JV girl was Margaret Sykes (25:40:51), in 50th place out of 125 runners.

In the freshmen boys race, Vineyarder Zach Utz (10:24.01) placed fourth, and in the freshmen girls race, Adrienne Christie finished second (12:26:45).

The Martha’s Vineyard varsity boys finished eighth overall. Freshmen boys finished 10th overall. JV boys finished ninth overall.

For complete results, visit bit.ly/MVX-C.