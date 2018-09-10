Nominate now for Spirit of Vineyard award

Nominations for the Spirit of the Vineyard Award are open, according to an email from Polly Brown. The award, given annually, honors those who have served for one or more nonprofit organizations on the Island, and whose work has made a difference to individuals and to the community as a whole. The criteria for selection include selflessness, the range and depth of service performed, the length of volunteer service, and the effect on the quality of life of the individuals who received help and the Island community as a whole. The sponsor of this award, Vineyard Village at Home, relies on dedicated volunteers. “We appreciate them, and we appreciate the work of volunteers for other organizations,” the email states. “Such caring neighborly assistance enriches the lives of us all.”

Nominations can be emailed to pollybrown@verizon.net or sent to Spirit of the Vineyard, P.O. Box 1356, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Nominations for this year’s award will close on Oct. 5.