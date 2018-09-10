Squibnocket Beach work is welcomed

To the Editor:

We want to congratulate and thank our Chilmark selectmen and all those who worked so hard for our new, vastly improved Squibnocket Beach.

Everything has been well thought-out, from the landscaping, the dune grass, and the stone walls to the parking lot with its charming rope barrier.

The beach has become wide and welcoming to all. Our whole family has enjoyed it this summer.

Let’s hope that Neptune will view it favorably. Thank you for your foresight and fortitude.

Edward Miller and Monina von Opel

Chilmark