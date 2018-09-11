Chappy cell tower heads to town warrant

The Edgartown board of selectmen made several swift approvals Monday during a meeting faster than a cat racing chain lightning.

Robert Strayton went before selectmen to submit a petition, with more than 100 signatures from Edgartown residents, asking the town to investigate a potential location for a telecommunications tower in lieu of a location on Sampson Avenue on Chappaquiddick.

Strayton met with the town planning board on August 21 to show a scale model of Sampson Avenue and express concerns about the placement of the tower.

With enough signatures, the petition now goes on the town warrant for the next town meeting, where voters can then decide the preferred location of the cell tower. At 5:30 pm Tuesday, the town planning board will deliberate on an application from AT&T that it first received in May.

In other business, selectmen approved several construction projects that will begin this fall. Attorney Sean Murphy, who was representing the Harbor View Hotel, got town approval to close the hotel for extensive renovations. The hotel will be closed from Oct. 1 until Memorial Day weekend.

The Yellow House negotiations have taken another step forward as Christopher Celeste, operating under Summer & Main LLC, got approval from the town’s historic committee to move forward with the renovation project. The property — which was taken by eminent domain — will be renovated and leased from the town by Celeste. The next step is for the lease agreement to be finalized. Selectmen voted to give Celeste an extension on the lease agreement to Sept. 24.

The Vineyard Trust got approval from town selectmen to close off a section of the 12 North Water St. sidewalk to have plumbing and heating mechanics install a new water tank. The work will be done on Sept. 17, from 7 am to noon.

David Araujo, head of the Island Intervention Center, sent a letter to the town asking them to recognize Suicide Prevention Week, Sept. 9 to 15. Selectman Mike Donaroma read suicide statistics from the letter. Selectmen voted to designate the week as Suicide Prevention Week in the town of Edgartown.