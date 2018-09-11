Dancin’ in the streets

1 of 17

Summer may be over, but the streets of Oak Bluffs were anything but quiet on Saturday. The annual Wind Festival made for a colorful afternoon at Ocean Park, which led right into the ninth annual Best Fest festivities. Local musicians Isaac Taylor, Siren Mayhew, the Outskirts, and the Pinkletinks played at the bandstand to benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Radio, MVVY 96.7, and more music continued at the Loft into the night. But the buzz of the night, like for every Best Fest, was the Extraordinary Rendition Band (ERB) of Providence, R.I., whose mission is to “interrupt your regularly scheduled life with spontaneous moments of raucous musical joy and celebrate community through bringing music to the streets,” according to their official Twitter profile. Their “guerrilla style” beats, with drums, trumpets, whistles, pots, pans and everything in between, quite literally shut down Circuit Avenue as they carried their tunes down the street.