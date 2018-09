It is with great sorrow that Sarah, Alessandra, and Gabriel Petlin announce that on Sept. 1, 2018, Irving Petlin, artist and activist, died at his beloved summer home on Martha’s Vineyard,at the age of 83. He spent his final days with us, at home and at peace. He leaves behind a fiercely visionary and singular body of work. We will miss him forever. Burial Sunday, Sept. 16, at 1 pm, Abel’s Hill Cemetery, Chilmark.