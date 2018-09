Kirsten Elsebeth Pinto, 92, died on Sept. 5, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Oak Bluffs.

She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony F. Pinto.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.

Donations in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, Elder Services, 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660. A complete obituary will be appear in a future edition of this paper.