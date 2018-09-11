Mabelle Adele Thompson

Mabelle Adele (Giddings) Thompson, 91, died peacefully on Sept. 7, 2018, at her home in Oak Bluffs.

She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel A. Thompson, in August 2012, and her son, Mark Alvin Thompson, and grandson, Austin Gordon Thompson. She is survived by her sons, Peter, Gordon, and David Thompson.

Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 12:30 pm in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Deborah Warner.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Mabelle Thompson and Millie R. Clements Scholarship at Northeastern University; Attention of: Patricia A. Flint, Northeastern University 402 CP, 716 Columbus Ave., Boston, MA 02120; 617-373-7356; p.flint@northeastern.edu. This scholarship was established in 2017 by Gordon O. and Christina Clements Thompson, and honors the memory of two extraordinary women who were an inspiration to their children and to all those they touched throughout their lives. Pioneers and accomplished each in their own right, Mabelle and Millie valued the importance of an education, commitment to community, and above all, dedication to their family and friends. Mabelle Thompson and Millie R. Clements were incredible role models, and this scholarship in their memory will continue their legacy for generations to come.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.