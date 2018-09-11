Rachel M. Buder, 90, of Mashpee died on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, surrounded by her family, after a courageous, 10-year battle with lung cancer.

Rachel was born in Putnam, Conn., the third of eight children of Edward and Antoinette Bourgeois. Rachel was employed until her retirement by the State of Connecticut as a nurse in an inpatient facility for special-needs adults. She drove and lived independently until recently, when she moved to live with her family on Martha’s Vineyard. Her pride and joy were her home and her yard and gardens, which she maintained in a meticulous manner. Rare was the day when she didn’t have a home project in motion. Within six weeks of her death, she was working to repair a concrete apron in her driveway.

She is survived by her son, Deacon Karl G. Buder and his wife Lynn of Vineyard Haven; two grandsons, Alexander G. Buder II and his wife Kelsey of San Diego, Calif., and Hans D. Buder and his wife Meghan of Carmel, Calif.; one great-grandson, Elliott J. Buder of San Diego, Calif.; two sisters, Elaine Belsey of California and Cecile Bourgeois of Rhode Island; and two brothers, Henry Bourgeois of Connecticut, and David Bourgeois of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, three siblings, and her husband of 54 years, Alexander G. Buder I.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Parish in Mashpee at 11:30 am on Monday, Sept. 17, by Fr. Michael Nagle, the pastor of Good Shepherd Parish on Martha’s Vineyard, who is a friend of the Buder family. Burial will be at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, beside her husband. Donations in her honor may be made to Marianapolis Preparatory School, Chase Road, Thompson, Conn., which her son and several family members attended.