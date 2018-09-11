Thankful for police assistance

To the Editor:

I want to thank the Edgartown Police for the support given to the Land Bank Commission members and staff, and to me as chairman, at our meeting on Monday. As is usual at our meetings, those who protest the fence at Trade Wind Preserve were present. One person making comments needed to use strong language and profanity. When entering executive session, one person refused to leave, yelled, and was aggressive. I asked for help and quickly received it. Thank you.

Priscilla Sylvia

Oak Bluffs