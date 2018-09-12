Aquinnah: There’s still plenty to do

I missed the Powwow this weekend and it looks like it was a lot of fun. I loved seeing all the pictures on social media of tribal members in their regalia, and the videos of the music that was performed. I am sorry I missed it, but wedding season is upon us, and I had to attend a wedding in Western Massachusetts.

The Aquinnah Shop will remain open until Sept. 30. Their new hours are: lunch, Wednesday through Monday from noon to 3 pm, breakfast on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am to 11 am, and dinner, Friday through Sunday from 5:30 to sunset. The last dinner will be on Sept. 29.

At the library this week: Story Time will be on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids Craft on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm and the Afterschool Club on Tuesday at 4 pm. The next meeting of the Book Group will be on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 2 pm to discuss Dave Eggers’ “The Monk of Mokha.”

The Aquinnah Wampanoag Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. This Saturday, Sept. 15 at 2 pm, the museum will welcome Nipmuc author Larry Mann to present on his newest book, “Drumming and Dreaming: Algonquin Tales of the Eastern Woodland Native Americans.” This book joins Mann’s two previous volumes, “Tales of the Whispering Basket” and “The Mourning Road to Thanksgiving.” Come to hear some modern Native stories and the tradition of storytelling in Eastern Native America. Mr. Mann will be present to sign books as well. There is a $5 admission to this event. For more information on all of the museum’s exhibits, programs, and events, please call 508-645-7900 or email at aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Regular admission is $5 adults, $3 seniors and children 12 and under.

The Sargent Gallery is hosting two open houses this weekend, from noon to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday, in celebration of a new group show. The show includes artists Barbara Norfleet, Ruth Kirchmeier, Karen Philippi, Micah Thanhauser, and Wil Sideman, along with many other talented people. Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon. The gallery’s fall hours are Friday through Monday from noon to 5 pm, and by appointment. To schedule an appointment contact Megan Ottens-Sargent at 508-645-2776. Pathways Arts is hosting a concert at the Tisbury Waterworks this Sunday from 6:30 to 8 pm. Stan Strickland will perform “Compositions for Contemplations: A Sonic Vision Quest.” The concert is free, however there is limited indoor seating, so you may want to get there early. There is some outdoor seating available (weather permitting).

Ella Mahoney was in town last week for her brother’s birthday, but also because she had an art opening at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse gallery space last Saturday. The exhibit will be up through September, so be sure to stop in and see it. Ella has returned to New York City, where she is starting a residence in a N.Y. public school. It’s part of the Studio within a School program, and Ella will be teaching art to the students. I hope they know how lucky they are to have her.

Happy birthday to the amazing Ona Ignacio, who celebrates on Sept. 16, and to Eliska Suryckova (the wonderful bartender at the Chilmark Tavern). Speaking of birthdays, Emerson Mahoney was in town on a two-week break from Dartmouth for his birthday. There was a gathering at his mom’s house (also known as the Orange Peel Bakery) that was lovely and delicious. Striped bass caught by his uncle, Buddy and barbequed chicken cooked over the fire. Fresh baked pie for dessert; friends, another uncle, an aunt, his dad and his sister surrounding him. It was a perfect gathering. Happy anniversary to C.J. Metros and Noel Hogen, who celebrated 10 years together this past weekend.