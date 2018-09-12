Bridge results

The Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven did not hold a game on Sept. 3 due to the Labor Day holiday.

At the Sept. 4, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 12 pairs competed in an International Charity Fund event. Finishing in first place overall were David Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in second, Bari Boyer and Carol Whitmarsh in third, Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen in fourth, and Story Osborn and Michael Lindheimer in fifth place.

Twelve pairs competed at the Sept. 6, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club. First place went to Dave Donald and Richard Williams, followed by Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in second, Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway in third, Story Osborn and Barbara Besse in fourth, and Gerry Averill and Caroline Baum in fifth.

At the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, Sept. 8, seven tables were in play for the final game of the season. In the North-South direction, Joan Perrine and Patsy McCornack finished first, followed by Ed Russell and Deirdre Ling in second, and Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in third. In the East-West direction, Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards finished first, followed by Margaret Jordan and Yvonne Cooper in second, and Barbara Alleyne and Trudy Ulmer in third.