Cuban dance presentation and class

On Thursday, Sept. 27, at 4 pm, a Cuban dance program with performer and dance teacher Christina Montoya will be presented at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, Christina will present a short, 15-minute video about her two-week immersion into Afro-Cuban dance in Havana, Cuba, during the winter of 2017. A question and answer session will follow the video, as well as a 45-minute interactive Cuban Salsa Suelta dance class. This event is open to adults and children 9 years old and up. Please wear something comfortable to dance in. Refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public.

Christina Montoya has a very diverse and extensive dance background, including study, performance, and teaching. She began her studies of Cuban dance in the late 1990s, when she participated in a three-week immersion study of Cuban dance in Havana, three years in a row (1997-1999). She recently had the opportunity to return to Havana in 2017 and 2018 to continue her studies.