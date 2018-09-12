Endless summer fundraiser

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is holding its first end-of-season fundraiser this Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 pm. This evening event will be held at the P.A. Club, 137 Vineyard Ave. in Oak Bluffs. Join them for appetizers, a cash bar, and a live and silent auction. Support this grassroots nonprofit that strives to provide support across a broad spectrum of the neurological disorders and differences associated with mental illness. For more information, visit namicapecod.com. There is a suggested $20 donation at the door.