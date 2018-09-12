Fire destroys Chilmark house

1 of 4

Update 11:15 am

Firefighters remain at the scene this morning of a fire that occurred overnight on Middle Road in Chilmark.

Police have Middle Road blocked off around the fire scene saying that crews need to be able to go back and forth with water to the scene.

From photographs, the house appears to have been under construction.

The fire appears to have started with floor sanders and oily rags on a deck, Fire Chief David Norton told The Times.

Hot spots remain as of 11 am and fire crews remain on the scene, Norton said. He expects crews to keep dousing hotspots throughout the day.

At the scene, a police officer said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The report was made at 3:43 am, Lt. Gary Robinson told The Times.

Updated to provide more details. -Ed.