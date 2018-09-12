A little bit country

The Nashville Hit Makers are making their annual appearance on-Island this Friday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 16. Tune in for workshops and performances all weekend long, and learn from both rising stars and seasoned songwriting veterans. On Saturday, Sept. 15, don’t miss the “Behind the Curtain” acoustic concert at the Strand Theater in Oak Bluffs, followed by a rockin’ set at the Ritz at 10 pm. Workshops will be hosted at Alex’s Place at the YMCA. For the full schedule, for more information, or to sign up, visit marthasvineyardsongwritingfest.com, or email matt@campusrn.com.