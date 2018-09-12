Maverick 3 sails away with Shields championship

The Edgartown Yacht Club hosted the Shields Class National Championship Regatta from Sept. 6-8 with skipper Ted Slee from the Ida Lewis Yacht Club of Newport, Rhode Island sailing Maverick 3 to first place by winning two races and placing second in five others to earn 12 points.

Syrinx, skippered by William Berry of the Beverly Yacht Club took second with 18 points, bolstered by two wins, one second place and two third place finishes. Robert Baer and John Burnham sailed Grace for Ida Lewis YC to third overall with 20 points. Ken Deyett’s Bit-O-Honey from Beverly was fourth.

Amusing, with Paul Mitchell at the helm, gave the Edgartown Yacht Club a top-five finish, saving it’s best showing for last by sailing third in the final race.

Among the other EYC boats, Déjà vu (Steve Mettler) placed 10th,Undertaker II (Stephen Potter), 11th, Trouble (Jeffrey Randall), 15thand Bolero II (Bob deVeer/Ian Smith), 16th.