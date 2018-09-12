McCullough unveils statues

Pulitzer prizewinning historian David McCullough, who was a longtime Martha’s Vineyard resident, spoke to a crowd of over 2,000 at Quincy’s grand ceremony recently to dedicate the new green space in the heart of downtown, the Hancock-Adams Common, and reveal two monument-size statues of President John Adams and John Hancock to the public. According to a press release, McCullough, whose Pulitzer-prizewinning biography of the second president recast Adams as one of the nation’s most important founders and was later made into a HBO miniseries, had the honor of unveiling Adams’ statue.