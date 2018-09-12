MV Masters swim to gold, silver and bronze

The Martha’s Vineyard YMCA Masters Swim Team capped off the 2018 summer open-water race season with gold, silver, and bronze medals.

On Sunday, Elizabeth Fox, William Ritter, and Jamieson DeCubellis represented the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA Masters Swim Team at Boston’s 7th annual Sharkfest Swim to benefit the Who Says I Can’t Foundation.

Under choppy conditions, the swimmers dove into the harbor to traverse a 1500 meter course from East Pier in East Boston to Fan Pier in South Boston. In their respective divisions, William Ritter nabbed the bronze medal by swimming the course in 22 minutes 45 seconds, Elizabeth Fox captured the silver with a time of 26 minutes 35 seconds, and Jamieson DeCubellis struck gold with a winning time of 21 minutes 29 seconds.

The YMCA Masters Swim Team, comprising friendly, enthusiastic swimmers of all levels, is looking to welcome more people to join the club. Anyone interested in swimming for fun, fitness or competition, please contact the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA.