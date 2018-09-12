MVRHS golfers ground Seahawks, fall prey to Lions, weather Storm

1 of 4

The Vineyarders had a busy week on the links, winning two and losing one match in Cape and Islands League play.

Tuesday afternoon at Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee, the Vineyarders defeated the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks, 123-56. Benny Binder had the most points under the modified Stableford system with 30, followed by Peter Gillis (28), Andrew Marchand (23), David Krauthamer (23), and Aiden Marek (19).

In the home opener at Farm Neck on Monday, the Vineyarders had a tough outing playing in swirling winds and steady rain in a 110-98 loss to St. John Paul II of Hyannis. Jack Wiznewski was the pride of the Lions with a 38 on the day, while Benny Binder and David Krauthamer each scored 44 to lead MV. Regarding the foul weather, Vineyard coach Doug DeBettencourt texted to the Times, “They were much better ‘mudders’ than we were.”

Although the Vineyarders failed to tame the Lions or the elements on Monday, they weathered the Sturgis East Storm, 99-92, on Sept. 6 at Hyannis Golf Club. Benny Binder scored 38 to finish on top.

The Vineyarders (3-1) host the Sturgis West Navigators on Thursday at Farm Neck. The teams tee off at 2:45 pm.