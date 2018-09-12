New grant opportunities with the MVCC

On Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council (MVCC) will be holding an information session at the West Tisbury library for potential applicants. According to a press release, a new grant cycle begins for Cultural Council grants in fiscal year ’19, and all community members are encouraged to learn more about this funding opportunity for arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences. Refreshments will be served.

The Massachusetts Cultural Council uses an online application form for FY19 grants that is now available at mass-culture.org/. Individuals and groups planning to apply for funding through the MVCC, including local school groups seeking support for FY19 field trips, are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with the online application process. The deadline for online applications for FY19 grants is Monday, Oct. 15.