Reel Picks

BlacKkKlansman (R)

Directed by Spike Lee, this movie is about Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer from Colorado who successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter. Starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, and Laura Harrier.

Christopher Robin (PG)

An animated comedy about a working-class family man, Christopher Robin, who encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him rediscover the joys of life. Starring Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, and Bronte Carmichael.

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)

This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Starring Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, and Henry Golding.

Juliet, Naked (R)

“Juliet, Naked” is the story of Annie, the long-suffering girlfriend of Duncan, and her unlikely transatlantic romance with once revered, now faded, singer-songwriter Tucker Crowe, who also happens to be the subject of Duncan’s musical obsession. Starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Operation Finale (PG-13)

A team of secret agents set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust. Starring Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, and Mélanie Laurent.

The Nun (R)

A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun. Starring Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet.

The Wife (R)

A wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. Starring Christian Slater, Glenn Close, and Max Irons.