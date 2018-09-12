Summer is over, but Tivoli Day means more fun

The annual Tivoli Day street fair returns to Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs to keep the party going as we wave goodbye to summer.

Tivoli Day has been an Island tradition for four decades, bringing together street vendors, musicians, performers, and artists in a truly unique display.

From 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, Sept. 15, one of the Vineyard’s most highly anticipated events will fill downtown Oak Bluffs with visitors and year-round residents alike. Last year was the 40th anniversary of the Tivoli Day festival, and drew the largest amount of booths and highest volume of visitors, according to chairman of Tivoli Day and president of the Oak Bluffs Association Dennis daRosa.

“We are so excited; last year was the best turnout we have had so far, but I think this year is going to break the record,” DaRosa told the Times. “We have over 100 vendors, and more than 1,000 feet of booth space.”

Many restaurants, like Sharky’s Cantina, and local bands, like the Edbury All-Stars, will be in attendance to provide food and entertainment.

DaRosa said he always likes seeing new faces and a varied music scene; however, he also said he appreciates the folks who have returned to help make the festival such a success. “It’s just such a festive, fun time for everyone involved,” DaRosa said. “The public responds well to the variety of vendors and music, but there are those who have come back year after year to support the event.”

Executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce Nancy Gardella said she looks forward to the Tivoli Day festival every year. “It is just so iconic Vineyard,” Gardella said. “Despite the fact that it has grown a lot, it still retains that distinctive Island feel, with great food and local musicians. There is something for everyone.”