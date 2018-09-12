‘A Tale of Two Theaters’ presentation

Max Skjöldebrand will talk about his latest book, “A Tale of Two Theaters,” on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Chilmark library. From April to June 2015, Skjöldebrand photographed the restoration of the Capawock and Strand Theaters as they were brought back to life by the nonprofit Martha’s Vineyard Theater Foundation. The book presents an informative narrative alongside images of the inside and outside of the theaters, providing a visual timeline of the project.

Skjöldebrand is a British architect and a photographer who first started coming to Martha’s Vineyard in 2000 as a seasonal resident, according to a press release. He has lived on Martha’s Vineyard year-round since 2010. Prior to that he lived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in London. He has taken photographs for most of his adult life. His work was included in two group shows at Featherstone Center for the Arts in 2013 (“Lucy Vincent Beach” and “Trees”) and he has had solo photography shows at the West Tisbury library, the M.V. Film Center, and the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. His photographs have been published in the Vineyard Gazette and The MV Times.

Active in the local community, Skjöldebrand has spoken about his book at the Oak Bluffs library and the West Tisbury library, has been on the West Tisbury library building committee since 2011, and was on the board of the West Tisbury Library Foundation from 2014 to 2017. He has also served as treasurer of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society, and has regularly photographed the performing musicians.