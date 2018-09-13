Saloio: ‘I love Vineyard Haven’

Police chief candidate Mark Saloio told selectmen Thursday night he’s coming to Vineyard Haven whether he gets the job or not.

Saloio and his wife, Meara, have been vacationing on the Island for years and are intent on moving to town.

“I don’t think you can articulate why,” he said of his passion for the Vineyard. “It’s a different way of life.”

Despite an attempt by selectman Jim Rogers to dissuade him about the Island’s beauty, pointing out the bleak winters, Saloio said he is a frequent offseason visitor.

“I love Vineyard Haven, the downtown area, the village itself, it’s beautiful,” he said. “I felt this is where I wanted to be. My wife loves it here.”

Saloio, a lieutenant with the Sturbridge Police Department and a 25-year veteran, is the lone candidate for the job. The screening committee selected another candidate, but he withdrew before being presented to selectmen.

During an interview that lasted more than hour, Saloio answered questions about his training, his management style, and even his favorite baseball team. (No worries there, Sox fans.)

One of the most urgent needs for the department, he said in answering a question from selectman Melinda Loberg, is improved communication. Saloio said he wants his officers to feel comfortable talking to him.

Saloio vowed to do a lot of listening if the gets the job. He said to recruit and retain staff, a police department has to be a place where people want to go to work and see opportunities.

“It’s an Island so recruitment will always be a challenge,” Saloio said. To mitigate that, you have to have a “happy department that people are proud to work for,” he said.

In answering a question from Rogers on how he would handle a call from a board member asking him to take care something, Saloio was firm, “I’m not going to do anything unethical or immoral. If that’s what you’re looking for you’re looking at the wrong guy.”

Saloio will be introduced to the community at 6 pm and then selectmen are expected to reconvene and, perhaps, vote on his candidacy.