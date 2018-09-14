Edgartown Police save a motorist

Edgartown Police Det. Mike Snowden and Sgt. Joel DeRoche saved a driver’s life Friday morning. Snowden was off duty when he spotted a smoking vehicle near the Kelly House, according to Police Chief Bruce McNamee, and rushed to the scene to render basic first aid to the incapacitated person behind the wheel — an unidentified Connecticut resident. He then began CPR as the driver had no heartbeat, Chief McNamee said, and was joined shortly thereafter by on duty DeRoche. DeRoche assisted with CPR, the Chief said. Together they were able to sustain heart function and keep the driver alive until Edgartown EMTs arrived and used am AED to restore a proper heart rhythm.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work they did,” Chief McNamee said. “I will certainly be recognizing them for that effort.”

The cause of the accident appeared to be a cardiac event suffered by the motorist, McNamee said. He said he believes the person was taken from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to a Boston hospital.